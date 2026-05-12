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World Cup dream dies for Dejan Kulusevski after 12 months of injury hell - with Tottenham star missing out on place in Sweden squad alongside Viktor Gyokeres & Alexander Isak
Potter confirms Kulusevski omission
Sweden head coach Graham Potter has officially confirmed his 26-man squad for the upcoming World Cup, and the headline news is the absence of Tottenham star Kulusevski.
The playmaker has been sidelined since May 2025 after suffering a serious knee injury during Spurs’ 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace, marking a tragic end to his hopes of representing his nation on the biggest stage.
Despite the player’s personal determination to recover in time, he has not yet returned to full training at Hotspur Way. Instead, the 26-year-old has been forced to complete his intensive rehabilitation abroad, far from the competitive action.
His exclusion marks the end of a gruelling 12-month period that saw him undergo two separate surgeries to rectify the damage done to his knee.
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De Zerbi's doubts proved right
While the news is a massive blow to the player, it comes as little surprise to those within the Tottenham camp. Manager Roberto De Zerbi had previously expressed his skepticism regarding Kulusevski's chances of making the flight to the United States for the tournament. The Italian coach pointed to the lack of competitive minutes as the primary barrier for the midfielder's inclusion.
“I don’t know the situation well,” De Zerbi said. “For me, it’s difficult to understand how he can play at the World Cup if he didn’t play any games this season.”
Star power remains in Sweden ranks
While Kulusevski watches from the sidelines, Sweden still boast plenty of Premier League quality within their ranks. Arsenal’s prolific striker Viktor Gyokeres and Liverpool’s Alexander Isak have both been named in the squad, providing the attacking punch Potter will rely on. There was also good news for another Tottenham man, as young prospect Lucas Bergvall was included in the travelling party.
The English influence on the squad is heavy, with Brighton’s Yasin Ayari, Aston Villa’s Victor Lindelof, Leeds’ Gabriel Gudmundsson, and Newcastle’s Anthony Elanga all making the cut.
Potter has opted for a mix of experienced defenders and dynamic attackers as Sweden prepare to navigate a challenging group stage in their Texas-based camp.
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Group F challenges await in Texas
Sweden are set to face a stern test in Group F, starting their campaign against Tunisia move on June 15. The European nation will then face a heavyweight clash against the Netherlands five days later before concluding their group-stage journey against Japan. Without Kulusevski's creativity, Potter will need his other stars to step up if they are to progress deep into the knockout rounds.