World Cup fans BANNED from bringing item into stadium as FIFA U-turns just days before tournament starts

The reaction from fan groups has been swift and scathing, with many questioning the timing of the announcement so close to the tournament's kick-off. A spokesperson for the Football Supporters’ Association told The Athletic: “Yet again with this World Cup, it is fans last and not fans first. The heat and humidity is a real concern for fans’ welfare, it should be this that is FIFA’s main focus and not the ability to sell more bottled water at inflated prices.”

The Free Lions England fans' embassy also took to social media to voice their frustration over the lack of transparency. In a post on X, the group said: “What next? Sun cream banned and fans forced to buy it in stadiums? For all of the effort they are going to with 'drinks breaks' for the players, this is such a strange, late change. In all of our discussions, free water availability in stadiums was a key one and we were assured by FIFA that this would be the case and that fans will have the ability to bring their own water bottle... Naturally, the immediate thought from supporters is this is just the latest money-grab. We hope the water fountains in stadiums will still be free, hopefully you aren’t charged in the queue!”