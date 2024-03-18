Women's Ballon d'Or 2024 Power Rankings: Aitana Bonmati out to retain her crown but Barcelona team-mate Caroline Graham Hansen leads the way ahead of Champions League knockouts

The last three Golden Ball winners have represented Barca and Spain, and it looks likely at this stage that at least one of those themes will continue

As the women’s season in Europe enters the ‘business end’ and the Champions League knockout rounds begin, talk of who could win this year’s individual accolades is set to intensify, and there is no bigger prize than the Ballon d’Or.

Aitana Bonmati won the crown last year, following back-to-back victories for her Spain and Barcelona team-mate, Alexia Putellas. The chances of another Spaniard or another Barca star getting their hands on the famous accolade feels high again this time around, with La Roja favourites for this summer’s Olympics and Barca the same for the Champions League.

But there are a lot of factors that come into play when it comes to the Ballon d’Or Feminin - and all individual awards in the women’s game, even. With the sport still growing in coverage and recognition, some who wholly deserve to be nominated can often be overlooked if they aren’t a well-known name, and that makes performances on the biggest of stages even more important.

With the season in the United States only just getting underway and the Olympics sure play a big role later this year, this list is likely to change plenty throughout 2024, but who is in the running for the Ballon d’Or Femenin right now? GOAL takes a look at the contenders…