GOAL writers break down the USWNT's chances in the Olympics, and make predictions for the upcoming Paris Games

And so the Emma Hayes era begins in earnest for the USWNT. The former Chelsea coach has been charged with rebuilding a faltering side in her return to the United States, ushering out an aging generation while utilizing the immense talent at her disposal.

The Olympics will be a real challenge, though. It seems unlikely any team will be able to topple Spain, and there's real talent across the board. With much to break down, GOAL enlisted INDIVISA's Celia Balf, global writer Amee Ruszkai, and U.S. writer Ryan Tolmich - all to discuss the USWNT's chances, Spain's dominance, Hayes' expectations and more in the Olympic Games edition of... The Rondo.