William Saliba forced to 'modify his running' after ankle injury as Mikel Arteta reveals comeback date for Arsenal defender

Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s clash against Wolves this weekend, Arteta explained that Saliba’s latest problem stems from an ankle injury sustained earlier in the season, one that forced him off barely four minutes into the defeat at Liverpool in August.

"It was something quite small," he said. "It came from an ankle injury that he had and then he started to modify the way he was running and he started to overload an area, which is something common. But at some point he was uncomfortable continuing to be able to train and play and we had to stop it. He looks better but we'll have to wait and see if it's enough for him to be able to train with the team."

On being pressed whether the defender will be available this weekend, Arteta said: "We have to wait and see. Yesterday we didn’t train, so we have an extra day between this afternoon, let’s see if he can be available or not. It remains the same. If you asked me for the Everton game, I think he will be fit; for tomorrow, I don’t know."