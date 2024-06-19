'I think some people are having a joke!' - William Gallas laughs at England's chances of winning Euro 2024 under Gareth Southgate and claims Three Lions would have already lifted trophies with a more talented manager
William Gallas does not feel England can win the European Championship under Gareth Southgate as he doubts the manager's credentials.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- England won't win Euros, says Gallas
- Doubts Southgate's credentials
- Three Lions beat Serbia in tournament opener