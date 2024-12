Will Real Madrid ‘wash hands’ of Kylian Mbappe? Karim Benzema used in ‘Galactico’ argument as World Cup-winning French forward searches for a spark K. Mbappe Real Madrid K. Benzema LaLiga

Real Madrid are not looking to “wash their hands” of Kylian Mbappe, with Karim Benzema held up as an example of how to handle ‘Galactico’ additions.