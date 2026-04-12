Barcelona’s 2-0 loss to Atlético Madrid at the Camp Nou in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals has left the Catalans with a daunting task ahead of the return fixture in Madrid. History shows that overturning a home defeat in this competition is extremely rare.

Historical data backs this up: only seven of the 115 teams (just under 6%) who lost the first leg at home in the modern Champions League era have gone through, underlining the size of the task for Hansi Flick’s side.

Yet European football has seen unlikely comebacks before, and the memory of those feats offers Barcelona and its supporters a sliver of hope for an extraordinary night in Madrid.