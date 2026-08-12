Paris Saint-Germain begin their new season against Aston Villa on Wednesday evening in Austria, hunting another title for the cabinet. Luis Enrique arrives with a personal ambition of no less weight, as the Spanish coach looks to extend his remarkable record in finals and pad out an already exceptional set of numbers.

Get him close to a trophy and Enrique tends to find his way onto the podium. That form faces a fresh test against Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup, the match that marks the official start of the season for the two-time European champions.

Since turning professional as a manager, the 56-year-old has built a striking record in finals, a journey that began with Barcelona's reserve side.

Roma, Celta Vigo, Barcelona, the Spain national team and Paris Saint-Germain: across all of them, Enrique has contested 19 finals and won 16.