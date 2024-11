The CEO of the Saudi Pro League has addressed the possibility of Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Hilal attacker Neymar extending their stay.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Ronaldo & Neymar two big names in Pro League

Both out of contract in summer of 2025

League CEO addresses hopes of keeping duo Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱