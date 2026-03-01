Getty
'Gonna be a wild few months' - Rob Mac gets excited as Wrexham's Premier League promotion push continues
Wrexham dreaming of Premier League
Wrexham’s success this season has been built on a formidable record away from the SToK Cae Ras. The north Wales side have now picked up 16 points from a possible 18 on the road, showing a tactical flexibility that allows them to grind out results when under pressure. With every passing week, the prospect of Wrexham reaching the promised land of the Premier League becomes less of a fantasy and more of a mathematical possibility. The win over Charlton, a club with its own rich history in the top flight, serves as a statement of intent to the rest of the league. While there is still a long way to go in the season, the consistency being shown by Parkinson’s men suggests they are more than capable of handling the pressure of a high-stakes promotion race.
Mac smells something special in the air
Co-owner Rob Mac was quick to share his excitement as the club continues to defy expectations in their quest for back-to-back-to-back promotions. Reflecting on the result and the momentum building behind the team, Rob Mac took to social media to signal his anticipation for the final stretch of the campaign. The Always Sunny star, who has become a fixture of the club’s rise alongside Ryan Reynolds, clearly smells something special in the air as he noted that it is "Gonna be wild few months" for everyone associated with the Racecourse Ground.
Wrexham's superb form since Christmas
Wrexham have now collected more points than any other team in the second tier since Christmas Day, underlining their status as genuine contenders for a fourth successive promotion. Phil Parkinson earlier praised the resilience of his Wrexham side as they maintained their fine away record in the Championship with a 1-0 win at Charlton. Parkinson said as quoted by BBC: "We showed incredible resilience to get the win. We came under a bit of pressure but the way we defended the box today was exceptional and it was important we saw it through."
Chelsea await in the FA Cup
Wrexham will be itching to take to the field again and will face the biggest challenge of their fairytale story so far when they take on Chelsea in the FA Cup. The Blues have made a steady start to life under Liam Rosenior and will not want to suffer the shock of being knocked out by a Championship side.The manager revealed that he had specifically challenged his players to ignore the outside noise surrounding their upcoming FA Cup fifth-round fixture. "I didn't want to be the team who has one eye on the FA Cup and didn't turn up here," he added. "That's not what we're all about, but we've ticked that box and now I just want to embrace the FA Cup week and enjoy because we've worked hard to get to this round and to go into it in the top six."
