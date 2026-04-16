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Why Vincent Kompany will miss Champions League semi-final against PSG as Bayern Munich coach punished in chaotic Real Madrid clash
Touchline ban for Kompany
Despite the euphoria of a 4-3 second-leg victory that secured a 6-4 aggregate win, the Belgian's evening ended on a bittersweet note. The Bayern Munich head coach was shown a yellow card in the 43rd minute by referee Slavko Vincic after a vociferous protest from the technical area. Kompany was incensed when a potential foul by Antonio Rudiger on Josip Stanisic went unpunished, leading to a confrontation that the official deemed worthy of a caution.
The yellow card carries heavy consequences, as it was Kompany's third booking of the current European campaign. Under UEFA regulations, this triggers an automatic one-match suspension, meaning the former Manchester City captain will be forced to watch from the stands when Bayern host PSG in the final four. It's a significant blow for the German giants, who will lack their leader’s tactical presence on the touchline for the biggest game of their season so far.
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Chaos at the Allianz Arena
The quarter-final clash was defined by late drama and a total loss of composure from the visitors. Following the final whistle, the atmosphere turned toxic as Jude Bellingham was at the heart of a group of furious Blancos stars who chased referee Vincic. The Spanish side were frustrated by several key decisions, including the dismissal of Eduardo Camavinga. Real Madrid saw Arda Guler, who scored a spectacular brace to give Madrid a fighting chance, receive a direct red card for his protests after the game ended.
Kane sparks treble talk
While the coach navigates his suspension, star striker Harry Kane is focused on a historic finish to the season. The England captain reached a staggering 50-goal milestone during the win and believes the momentum from beating the reigning champions could carry Bayern to a treble. "When you beat a team like Madrid, especially in the later stages of the Champions League, it will give you confidence," Kane told TNT Sports following the result.
He added: "We have spoken about this all year, being at this stage and being in all the competitions... this is the time to push on. We feel we can beat anyone when at our highest level and we'll need that in the next round because PSG are one of the best teams in Europe."
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The road to PSG
Bayern's path to the semi-final was anything but simple, featuring a see-saw game that saw goals from Aleksandar Pavlovic, Kane, Luis Diaz, and Olise. The team showed immense character to overcome a 3-2 half-time deficit on the night, eventually making the most of their numerical advantage after Camavinga’s second yellow card. However, the absence of Kompany for the first leg against the French champions will add a layer of complexity to their preparation.
Domestic matters remain with a Bundesliga title potentially being wrapped up this weekend against Stuttgart and a DFB-Pokal semi-final against Bayer Leverkusen, but the Champions League is the ultimate prize. Bayern will need to show the same resilience they displayed against Madrid if they are to overcome PSG without their manager directing traffic from the dugout.