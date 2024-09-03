Victor Osimhen Nigeria 2024Getty
Chris Burton

Why Victor Osimhen could join Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool or Bayern Munich in January transfer window despite agreeing season-long Galatasaray loan deal

V. OsimhenArsenalTransfersLiverpoolChelseaBayern MunichSSC NapoliGalatasarayPremier LeagueBundesligaSerie ASuper Lig

Victor Osimhen is linking up with Galatasaray on loan, but the Nigeria international could still join Arsenal, Chelsea or Liverpool in January.

  • Nigerian striker severing ties with Napoli
  • Has agreed switch to Turkish heavyweights
  • Break clause can be triggered by 10 clubs
