'That's why players don't sign for them!' - Ex-Marseille star says 'fear' and 'negativity' holding club back after Roberto De Zerbi and director Medhi Benatia step down

Rami, who represented Marseille between 2017 and 2019, believes the problems at the Velodrome are deeply psychological. Speaking as a consultant for Ligue 1+, the veteran defender explained that the pressure of playing for such an emotionally charged club often becomes a burden rather than a boost. "Sometimes even, to be honest, we play with fear, even when we win," Rami admitted when reflecting on the current squad's inability to see out games. He suggested that the weight of expectation has created a self-fulfilling prophecy of failure during matches.

"And we start to think negatively, saying to ourselves 'well, we're winning 2-0 but if we concede one, we're cooked.' It’s serious to think like that," Rami continued. He argued that this pervasive anxiety is a primary reason why Marseille struggles in the transfer market. "That's why there are sometimes players who don't sign for Marseille, because they are afraid. You have to have a mental of steel to take on this magnificent club," he added.