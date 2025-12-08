Where are the fans?! Why Molineux was half-empty during first half of Manchester United's trip to Wolves

Speaking to Express and Star, Kieran Newey from the OGP said: "We’ve arranged the 15-minute boycott because we care deeply about Wolves and feel the club’s leadership is ignoring key issues raised by fans. By missing the first 15 minutes, we’re sending a clear, peaceful message that fans want better for Wolves and won’t accept this continuing trend. It shows that supporters are united together and serious about wanting change. An empty stadium or empty seats, even for a short time, is a powerful visual that says we’re not being listened to, and we won’t just sit back and watch the club drift away any further than it already has.

"We hope this makes the owners realise how much fans care, and sparks real dialogue. A lot of supporters don’t feel confident that Jeff Shi is the person to take this club forward. Our aim is for the owners and club to reconnect with the wider group of supporters, listen to our concerns, and restore the ambition and pride Wolves deserve."

He added: "It’s heartbreaking. Wolves means everything to us, and it hurts to have to do this just to feel like we’re being heard. We’re doing this because we care, and because we want to see our club competing, with a solid plan and leadership model for everyone who loves it."

