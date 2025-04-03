Kyle Walker Manchester City 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

‘Can’t say no’ - Why Kyle Walker left Man City in tears but says ‘chapter’s not fully closed’ after agreeing AC Milan loan transfer

K. WalkerManchester CityAC MilanTransfersSerie APremier League

Kyle Walker admits to leaving Manchester City in tears and says the “chapter’s not fully closed” after finding it impossible to turn down AC Milan.

  • Defender wanted to take on new challenge in Italy
  • Found it hard to say goodbye at the Etihad Stadium
  • Remains under contract with Premier League giants
