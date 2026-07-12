Why was Erling Haaland taken off when Norway needed a goal? Shock substitution in World Cup quarter-final clash with England explained

Solbakken has moved to explain the sensational decision to withdraw Haaland during the closing stages of their 2-1 defeat to England. With the match hanging in the balance and the Three Lions leading in extra-time, the sight of the world’s most feared striker heading to the bench caused collective shock across the stadium.

Explaining the move, the Norway boss admitted that his talisman was physically unable to continue. "It was not a tough decision to take him out, because he was finished," Solbakken revealed post-match. "Maybe I should have taken him out ten minutes before. Obviously, he has had a tremendous World Cup, he used all his energy and power game after game after game. I think that he also got a dead leg in the second half, so that combined with the fatigue."



