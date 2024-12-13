Why ‘baby’ Paul Pogba may be worth the gamble for Man Utd - with Red Devils legend not ruling out third spell at Old Trafford for free agent
Manchester United have been told why a gamble on Paul Pogba may be worth the risk, with Andy Cole saying the Frenchman is still a relative “baby”.
- Already taken in two spells with Red Devils
- Without a club following release by Juventus
- Talk of training invitation being put to Frenchman