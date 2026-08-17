Moreira is an extremely versatile player. He can operate as a wide midfielder on either flank or as an attacking midfielder behind the striker. For Amorim, he will be the first-choice option on the left, in place of Estupinan or Bartesaghi. The 22-year-old wanted to join AC Milan despite interest from top English, German and Italian clubs. He finished last season at Salzburg with 5 goals and 9 assists in 42 appearances, as well as 10 yellow cards. At Strasbourg, he played as an attacking winger, mainly on the right, in a 4-2-3-1.