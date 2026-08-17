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Who is Diego Moreira, AC Milan’s new signing

AC Milan
Transfers
D. Moreira
Strasbourg

AC Milan are one step away from Diego Moreira. Reports from France claim AC Milan have agreed a deal for Strasbourg's 2004-born player in a transfer worth more than €40 million. Born in Liège, he is the son of Guinea-Bissau international and former Standard Liège player Almami Moreira, and the grandson of Helmut Graf, a former Austrian footballer who played for the club from 1976 to 1982.

  • Versatile player

    Moreira is an extremely versatile player. He can operate as a wide midfielder on either flank or as an attacking midfielder behind the striker. For Amorim, he will be the first-choice option on the left, in place of Estupinan or Bartesaghi. The 22-year-old wanted to join AC Milan despite interest from top English, German and Italian clubs. He finished last season at Salzburg with 5 goals and 9 assists in 42 appearances, as well as 10 yellow cards. At Strasbourg, he played as an attacking winger, mainly on the right, in a 4-2-3-1.

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