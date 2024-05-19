Where's Kylian Mbappe?! Real Madrid-bound star left out of PSG squad for final Ligue 1 game of the season against Metz

GettyMatt O'Connor-SimpsonWhere's Kylian Mbappe?! Real Madrid-bound star left out of PSG squad for final Ligue 1 game of the season against MetzKylian MbappeParis Saint-GermainMetz vs Paris Saint-GermainLigue 1Real MadridLaLigaKylian Mbappe has been left out the Paris Saint-Germain squad for their final Ligue 1 game of the 2023-24 season.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPSG's Ligue 1 season ends against MetzMbappe not included in squad Still has Coupe de France final to playArticle continues below