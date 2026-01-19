Getty Images Sport
When will Levi Colwill return? Chelsea's optimistic recovery timeline revealed after devastating ACL injury
Light at the end of the tunnel for Colwill
The England international, who has been sidelined since sustaining a serious knee injury during pre-season, is making impressive strides in his rehabilitation. According to BBC Sport, Colwill’s recovery is "progressing well," leading to a growing sense of optimism within the medical department that he will feature for the first team later in the current campaign.
The loss of Colwill was a hammer blow to Chelsea’s preparations for the 2025-26 season. Viewed as the cornerstone of the club’s long-term defensive project, his absence left a void in the backline that the squad has struggled to fill. His ability to break lines with his passing and his composure in possession were seen as vital to the tactical setup, and his unavailability was a primary factor in the team's defensive instability during the first half of the season.
However, the club remain adamant that Colwill’s long-term future is secure. He remains central to the hierarchy’s vision for the next decade, and there is no desire to rush him back unnecessarily. Yet, the prospect of having him available for the crucial run-in fixtures could provide a psychological and tactical lift as Chelsea look to salvage their season. While a precise return date remains fluid, the fact that a return this season is being discussed as a realistic possibility is a testament to the player's dedication to his recovery.
Chelsea accelerate January transfer plans for £60m-rated Jacquet
Despite the positive news on Colwill, the Chelsea board has taken an internal decision to stop waiting for the summer and address their centre-back issues immediately. The club have brought forward their recruitment plans by six months and opened talks to sign Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet during the current winter transfer window.
The Blues have reportedly held discussions with both the French club and the 20-year-old’s representatives. Jacquet, a France Under-21 international, is understood to be keen on the switch to Stamford Bridge. However, the deal is far from straightforward. Rennes are determined to keep hold of their prized asset mid-season and are currently quoting a fee in excess of £60 million to sanction a sale this month.
Chelsea are aware that there is "substantial rival interest" in Jacquet, which may be forcing their hand to move now rather than risk a bidding war in the summer. The desire to recruit a ball-playing centre-back specifically mirrors the profile of Colwill, suggesting the club wants to ensure they are never left this short of distribution quality from the back again.
Serie A and Premier League veterans on the shortlist
If the valuation for Jacquet proves prohibitive, Chelsea have identified alternative targets to bolster their ranks. The club are monitoring Como defender Jacobo Ramon, a rising star in Serie A following his move from Real Madrid. Closer to home, Bournemouth’s Marcos Senesi has emerged as a potential cut-price solution. The Argentine defender is out of contract at the end of the season, meaning he could be available for a reduced fee in January. Senesi brings Premier League experience and the ball-playing ability Chelsea crave, though they face stiff competition from Juventus for his signature. As of now, Chelsea have yet to make formal contact with the South Coast club, but Senesi remains a viable contingency plan should negotiations with Rennes hit a dead end.
Defensive overhaul looms as Maresca's frustrations linger
The urgency of Chelsea’s January activity is heavily influenced by the ghost of the summer transfer window. Former manager Enzo Maresca, who was sacked this month, had identified the centre-back position as a priority area for reinforcement. His key target, Dean Huijsen, eventually opted to join Real Madrid, leaving Maresca short of options when Colwill suffered his injury. The club's failure to secure a suitable alternative was a source of major frustration for the Italian coach and played a contributory role in the friction that led to his exit.
Looking ahead, the summer promises further upheaval. There is a growing expectation that both Trevoh Chalobah and Tosin Adarabioyo will reach a "crossroads" in their Chelsea careers. With both players entering the final two years of their contracts, the club will likely force a decision: sign an extension or face being sold to preserve transfer value. This looming uncertainty makes the successful recruitment of a centre-back in January all the more critical, ensuring the squad is not left exposed again as they attempt to transition into a new era
