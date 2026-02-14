Getty
When will Cristiano Ronaldo retire? Portugal boss Roberto Martinez explains why CR7's playing career could go 'on and on and on'
Ronaldo still in tip top shape
Although he now plies his trade in the relatively weaker Saudi Pro League, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar is still operating at a high level, netting 17 goals in 18 league games this season for Al-Nassr, with his career tally incredibly now standing at more than 960 for club and country. He also takes immense pride in keeping himself in the best possible physical condition, which has enabled him to play well beyond his 40th birthday and, in Martinez's opinion, means he could go on for as long as he wants to.
Ronaldo to go 'on and on and on'?
Asked when he thinks Ronaldo might hang up his boots, the Portugal boss told the BBC: "Well, we got all the stats. If you were going to analyse a player that is dropping at physical level, that's not the case. His physical stats are of a player that could go on and on and on. I think it's more a question of when he'll feel that is the right time. I think he's a player that is very critical with himself. When he doesn't see that he can help the team, he'll be the one that will decide when to stop."
CR7 'truly an example'
Martinez was also asked what it's like to manage the Portuguese GOAT, and he responded: "Very easy, because of his high standards, his expectations of how the work should be done and his commitment to the game. He truly is an example of what you should do to represent Portugal and the national team. And now he's adapted, obviously, after 21 years in the national team - he's adjusted.
The coach has come in for some criticism for continuing to call on Ronaldo, but he defended that decision as he added: "He's a goal-scorer, he's an important player for us, and it's the player that he is now that is important for me. As a national team coach, a player that has scored 25 goals in the last 30 international games... it's not that he's playing because of what he's done in the past, it's what he's done now."
Ronaldo to retire 'soon'
However, it seems that the day that an icon of the game finally calls it a day is slowly approaching. Although he wants to hit the unprecedented milestone of 1,000 career goals, Portugal's all-time leading goal-scorer has admitted he will retire "soon". Asked in November 2025 when he would hang up his boots, Ronaldo said: "Let's be honest, when I mean soon, it's probably one or two years I'll still be at the game," he said.
In December, he added: "My passion is high and I want to continue. It doesn't matter where I play, whether in the Middle East or Europe. I always enjoy playing football and I want to keep going. You know what my goal is. I want to win trophies and I want to reach that number [1,000 goals] that you all know. I will reach the number for sure, if no injuries."
