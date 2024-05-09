‘Whatever happens’ – Canada star Alphonso Davies keeps Real Madrid transfer rumours raging after putting Champions League audition at Santiago Bernabeu with Bayern Munich
Alphonso Davies has kept Real Madrid transfer rumours raging after putting in another Santiago Bernabeu audition with Bayern Munich.
- Flying full-back on target in European clash
- Approaching final year of current contract
- Blancos linked with a move for some time