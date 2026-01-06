'Le Professeur', faith in youth and trusting the process: What should Chelsea expect from new manager Liam Rosenior?

When Roman Abramovich ran Chelsea, they were a force to be reckoned with. There wasn't a price they wouldn't pay to get what they wanted. The club still have wealthy owners, but even with the restrictions posed by the Premier League's PSR and UEFA's FFP, their ambitions are a little different.

Everything that comes out of Chelsea suggests they are building for the long term, not the here and now. Results only matter to a certain extent rather than dictating policy. It is about the development and progress of their assets which is key.

That's why BlueCo have decided to take the head coach of their second club, Ligue 1 side Strasbourg, and place him in charge of their favourite child. Liam Rosenior, the 41-year-old Englishman who was hired in 2024 to replace Patrick Vieira, will now have the chance to succeed Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge.

Most English football fans who remember Rosenior will know him as a defender who spent his playing career flitting between the Premier League and Championship, turning to punditry before taking up coaching in the second tier. But what is he going to bring to Chelsea as their new head coach?