PSG BrestGetty
Gill Clark

What have PSG done with Ousmane Dembele?! Reborn attacker leads Les Parisiens to massive Champions League first-leg victory against Ligue 1 rivals Brest

Paris Saint-GermainO. DembeleBrest vs Paris Saint-GermainBrestChampions League

PSG's French forward was the star of the show again and bagged a brace as Luis Enrique's side took control of their Champions League play-off tie.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • PSG win 3-0 at Brest in play-off first leg
  • Dembele dazzles with two goals for visitors
  • Vitinha opened the scoring from the penalty spot
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches