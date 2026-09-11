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West Ham United v Wrexham - Sky Bet Championship 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Moataz Elgammal

West Ham hit Wrexham for six to secure top spot in the Championship table

West Ham United vs Wrexham
West Ham United
Wrexham
Championship

West Ham United produced a magnificent attacking display to destroy Wrexham 6-0 at the London Stadium on Friday night. Six different players found the back of the net as the hosts secured their fourth consecutive league victory, brutally exposing the Welsh side's defensive frailties and sending a massive statement of intent in the Championship promotion race.

  • West Ham United v Wrexham - Sky Bet Championship 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    West Ham run riot in London

    West Ham climbed back to the top of the Championship after a ruthless 6-0 victory over Wrexham, as reported by The Athletic. Nuno Espirito Santo saw his team dominate from the start, opening the scoring on 29 minutes when Jarrod Bowen converted a cross from Morato, who was making his full debut. Taty Castellanos then teed up Joel Piroe to double the advantage before the break. Wrexham struggled to cope with the relentless pressure, and their defence capitulated under the home side's devastating second-half performance.

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  • Defensive woes for Wrexham

    The floodgates opened after the interval, with Konstantinos Mavropanos heading home from a corner to make it 3-0. Wrexham were punished again when Kyle Walker-Peters launched a rapid counter-attack from a poorly executed corner, allowing Castellanos to calmly slot in the fourth goal.

    Substitute Mohamadou Kante added a fifth with a brilliant rising strike, before Manor Solomon completed the rout via a deflected effort. Phil Parkinson witnessed his team suffer their heaviest defeat since he took charge, exposing serious vulnerabilities at the back.

  • West Ham United v Wrexham - Sky Bet Championship 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Record attendance watches heavy defeat

    Despite the humiliating scoreline, Wrexham made a piece of club history by playing in front of the biggest crowd they have ever experienced. An official attendance of 59,712 was recorded at the London Stadium, though this massive figure was largely made up of West Ham's home support and season-ticket holders. The large crowd offered little comfort to the travelling fans as they watched their side chase shadows for 90 minutes.

    Anthony Patterson managed to make a few crucial saves early in the match, including tipping a Bowen shot onto the crossbar, but the goalkeeper was ultimately left hopelessly exposed by his defence.

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Carabao Cup
West Ham United crest
West Ham United
WHU
Fulham crest
Fulham
FUL
Championship
Wrexham crest
Wrexham
WRE
Southampton crest
Southampton
SOU