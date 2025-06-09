West Ham address uncertainty surrounding Michail Antonio's future as contract ticks down after near-fatal horror car crash
West Ham have opened up on the situation surrounding Michail Antonio as he continues his recovery following his near-fatal car crash last year.
- Antonio still recovering from near-fatal crash
- West Ham unable to reach an extension with the star
- Added to list of free transfers - decision to be made later