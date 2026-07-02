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West Ham 2026-27 home kit 1New Balance
Renuka Odedra

West Ham 2026-27 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

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West Ham United
West Ham United Women

Everything you need to know about the new West Ham kits for the 2026-27 season.

West Ham United is entering a brand-new era for the 2026-27 season, making their upcoming kit cycle one of the most highly anticipated in years. While specific graphic mockups and fabric pattern leaks for the away and third shirts are still being kept tightly under wraps, a massive shake-up in the club's commercial partnerships has given us a definitive preview of what the new strips will look like logistically.

West Ham 2026-27 kits at the club storeShop now

GOAL takes a look at everything you need to know about West Ham's new 2026-27 kits, including the release dates, price, design inspiration and where fans can buy them.

  • West Ham 2026-27 home kit New Balance

    West Ham 2026-27 home kit, release date & price

    West Ham's 2026-27 home kit is a bold and original design with the return of the iconic ‘Bonds Blue’ sleeves. The new kit blends traditional with that distinctive contemporary New Balance style, in the club's first collaboration with the leading apparel brand. The iconic claret body is completed by subtle chevron detailing woven into the fabric, with Claret & Blue patterns to the collar and cuffs.

    West Ham 2026-27 kits at the club storeShop now


  • West Ham 2026-27 away kit, release date & price

    The chatter around the away kit points toward a clean, ultra-modern look to contrast the retro vibe of the home shirt. Early leaks suggest a primarily white or very light grey base. Instead of standard claret and blue accents, rumours indicate that New Balance might go with a sleek, monochrome approach, potentially using dark iron charcoal or a deep navy blue for the crest, sponsor, and logos. The overall concept seems aimed at creating a shirt that crosses over easily into casual streetwear.

    West Ham 2026-27 kits at the club storeShop now



  • West Ham 2026-27 third kit, release date & price

    Third kits are where brands usually get experimental, and the gossip suggests New Balance isn't holding back for their first West Ham campaign. Rumours are heavily leaning toward a dark base, either deep black or dark navy. To make it pop under the stadium floodlights, the kit is expected to feature vibrant, electric sky blue or neon claret detailing on the collar, cuffs, and branding.

    Much like the subtle chevron on the home kit, the third shirt is rumoured to have an abstract, geometric graphic embossed into the fabric, inspired by East London's industrial architecture and ironworks heritage.

    West Ham 2026-27 kits at the club storeShop now




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