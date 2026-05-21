Getty Images Sport
'We want it for Cristiano' - Jorge Jesus admits ending Ronaldo's Saudi trophy drought was his sole motivation when accepting Al-Nassr manager job
The primary motivation behind the move
Jesus has revealed that the opportunity to end Ronaldo's wait for a major trophy in Saudi Arabia was the only reason he returned to Riyadh. Despite his previous success with rivals Al-Hilal, Jesus was convinced to make the switch after discussions with the Al-Nassr hierarchy and the Portuguese superstar himself.
Speaking ahead of the final game of the season, Jesus explained his reasoning for taking the reins at the club. "When I received the invitation from [Al-Nassr CEO José] Semedo and Cris [Cristiano Ronaldo], I only accepted this challenge to help Cris win titles in Saudi Arabia," Jesus stated. "That was my purpose."
- Getty Images Sport
Ronaldo's frustrating search for silverware
Ronaldo, now 41, has been prolific since moving to Al-Nassr following his departure from Manchester United in late 2022. He has reached the milestone of 100 league goals for Al-Nassr, yet top-tier trophies have remained elusive. His only tournament success so far was the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023, which is considered an unofficial competition.
The frustration has been compounded by several near-misses, including four final defeats. "Every title is different and we really want it, for the nation of Al-Nassr, and for Cris as well, it's fundamental," Jesus added. "Especially for what he has done not only for Saudi Arabian football but also for Nassr."
The most difficult project of a long career
Having led Al-Hilal to the domestic treble in the 2023-24 season, Jesus admitted that turning Al-Nassr into champions has been his most significant professional hurdle. He cited his own hand in building the current Al-Hilal side as the reason for the intense difficulty of the task.
"Al-Nassr has been the most challenging project. I realise it was the most difficult project of my sporting career," Jesus admitted. "Why? Because I knew the other opponents and I helped the great rival [Al-Hilal] for two years create a super team."
- Getty Images Sport
Focusing on the final league hurdle
Despite a recent 1-0 loss to Gamba Osaka in the AFC Asian Champions League Two final, Al-Nassr remain at the summit of the domestic standings. They hold a two-point lead over Al-Hilal heading into their decisive season finale against Damac, knowing that victory will secure their first league crown since 2019.
Jesus remains laser-focused on the domestic prize above all else. "From day one, our main objective has been to be champions of Saudi Arabia," he concluded. "If we had to choose, it would always be to be champions of Saudi Arabia. That is our main goal, that's why we came here."