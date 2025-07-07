'We understand the standard' - Diego Luna and Malik Tillman feast on opportunity, Matt Turner and Johnny Cardoso left wanting: USMNT stock up, stock down after Gold Cup

Some players moved closer to Mauricio Pochettino's World Cup squad, others will be left wondering if they did enough

HOUSTON - The Gold Cup is over. But we won't really what it all meant for another 11 months. Sunday was the finale, yes, and it was a deflating one for the U.S. men's national team. But from the start, the Gold Cup was never really about the Gold Cup - it was a stepping stone on the ultimate journey to the 2026 World Cup.

With that target now less than a year away, a group of 26 players gathered for 40 days to play eight games all over the United States. It wasn't the strongest possible collection of players for Mauricio Pochettino and his USMNT staff, but they were the ones on the roster, those tasked with not just winning a tournament, but with setting a tone.

In the end, they didn't win the tournament. Mexico managed to do that - again - by overcoming an early deficit and winning, 2-1, over the USMNT. But was that tone set? The next year will provide the answer.

"I think we understand the standard now," said defender Tim Ream. "We understand what we need to do on and off the field. We understand what kind of culture is wanted for us and it took a little bit longer than it probably should have. Guys will come in and out. This group will more than likely not be the same again.

"But it's down to us players to now drive home the ideas that they want, the culture that they've created. And it's going to be important for whoever has been in camp for these five weeks to make sure this continues moving forward in every single camp."

This camp, like any other, featured the rise of some players, the fall of others. It was a measuring stick for not just those on the fringes, but also those at the top of the player pool. With just a few camps remaining until the World Cup - and nothing but friendlies ahead - this was the longest gathering before the U.S. squad is selected for next summer.

Some players moved closer to being a part of that squad with their performances in these games. Others will be left wondering if they did enough. Who stood out? Whose stock rose in this Gold Cup run, and whose fell? GOAL takes a look.