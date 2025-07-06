Lauren Hemp England Women 2025Getty Images
Calum Preston Kelly

'We thrive under pressure' - Lionesses star Lauren Hemp relishing must-win group clash with Netherlands as Sarina Wiegman's side face do-or-die clash after France defeat

L. HempEnglandWomen's EURO

England have it all to do after Euro 2025 defeat to France, but Lauren Hemp says her side are relishing their must-win game against the Netherlands.

  • Lionesses lost 2-1 to France
  • Netherlands top the group after 3-0 Wales win
  • Hemp says her side thrive under pressure
