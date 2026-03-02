'We stopped playing' - Jurrien Timber says Arsenal squad must 'talk' about killing off games after close call vs Chelsea

"You feel it, especially at the end," Timber said on Sunday evening when asked about the pressure on the team when seeing out games. "We stopped playing a bit, which was unnecessary - especially with a man up. It's something we need to work on, talk about as well. It happened a couple of times this season already. We put so much effort into the game, especially in the first half, and you have to go up 1-0 or 2-0, but these things happen - especially against a good team like Chelsea. It's part of the game, you have to understand what happens in the moment. The energy within the players and the crowd, the anxiety. It's something we need to address and talk about."

The Dutch international believes that acknowledging the tension is the first step toward overcoming it as the title race enters its most critical phase. With Arsenal currently sitting five points clear of defending champions Manchester City, the margin for error is razor-thin. Timber’s insistence on open communication suggests that the squad remains wary of the ghosts of previous seasons, where late-game collapses have proved fatal to their silverware ambitions. The defender remains grounded regarding the table, noting: "I heard it was nine games to go but it still feels so far off because we're playing in Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup. Game by game. If we look too far ahead, it becomes a bit a bit too much."