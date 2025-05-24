"We are a multi-diverse country" - Fatma Al-Nuaimi feels travelling fans at FIFA Arab Cup & U17 World Cup will enjoy Qatar's hospitality
The upcoming FIFA Arab Cup and the FIFA U17 World Cup will see plenty of fans from across the globe travel to Qatar later this year.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Qatar are set to host the next five editions of the FIFA U17 World Cup
- The next three editions of the FIFA Arab Cup will also be in Qatar
- Fatma Al-Nuaimi has labelled Qatar a multi-diverse country which will welcome fans with open arms