Matthias SammerGetty
Nukul Jashoria

'We're already freaking out' - Ex-Bayern Munich director blasts German football for 'selling average as world-class' and hails Spain and Luis de la Fuente as example to follow

GermanyM. SammerSpainEuropean Championship

Matthias Sammer slammed German football's soft standards, warns against sugar coating failures as he cited Spain as the example to follow.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Ex-Bayern director slams German football
  • Sammer affirms lack identity and tactical discipline
  • Quarter-final exit praised like a championship
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱