'We need him!' - Pedri sends emotional support to 'brother' Ronald Araujo amid 'spiritual' break in Israel as Barcelona star tells defender to forget 'mistakes'
Araujo heads to Israel while Barca compete in the Champions League
The situation surrounding Araujo has dominated the headlines in Catalonia over the past week. While Hansi Flick's side have been performing admirably on the pitch - staging a dramatic comeback against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Tuesday evening - the absence of a key defensive figure has left a void in the dressing room.
It recently emerged that Araujo has been granted special permission by the club to travel to Tel Aviv. This was not a standard holiday, but rather a "spiritual journey" designed to help the centre-back disconnect from the relentless pressure of life at Barcelona and reset his mental state. Reports have suggested the player has been left "emotionally shaken" by a combination of injury setbacks and fierce criticism, prompting him to seek solace in the Holy Land.
Speaking to the media, Pedri broke his silence on his team-mate's absence, offering a touching tribute to the bond they share and making it clear that the players are waiting with open arms for his return.
Pedri in touch with 'brother' Araujo
When asked about Araujo’s current situation, the Spanish international revealed the personal connection he has with Araujo.
"It is not an easy topic," Pedri admitted to TNT Sports. "I want to give him all the encouragement in the world, I already spoke with him in private. He is one more of the family, we love him very much and we need him both on and off the pitch."
Araujo has faced intense scrutiny this season, often being made the scapegoat for defensive frailties. The pressure reached a boiling point recently, contributing to his decision to step away, but Pedri urged his friend to let go of any guilt he might be carrying, insisting that imperfection is part of the game and life.
"These are things that happen; there are errors inside and outside the pitch," Pedri explained. "We all make mistakes and we need him because, for me, he is a brother. I love him very much and I wish for him to be with us as soon as possible, when he is well."
Echoing Pique's defence
Pedri’s emotional plea comes just days after Pique launched a fierce defence of Araujo. The former captain applauded the Uruguayan for "raising his hand and saying enough" regarding the abuse he receives. Pique criticised the "open bar" culture of insults in Spanish football, where players are expected to endure relentless toxicity without complaint.
Pique noted that players often have to build an "armour" to survive, something he admitted was "not healthy." Araujo’s trip to Tel Aviv is an attempt to heal without becoming hardened or cynical. By taking a "spiritual" break, he is prioritising his long-term mental health over the short-term demands of the fixture list.
What comes next?
Barcelona face Osasuna in La Liga this weekend with the aim of at least maintaining their four-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of the table, a match Araujo will miss as he continues his time away. The club have put no pressure on his return date, allowing the "spiritual journey" to take its natural course as Hansi Flick's men target a fifth consecutive win in all competitions this weekend.
Araujo, 26, has featured in 15 appearances across La Liga and the Champions League this season. He was suspended for Tuesday's win at Camp Nou due to a red card he received against Chelsea last month and has missed the Catalan club's last three matches in La Liga.
