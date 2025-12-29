'We are going to make history ' - FIFA World Cup 2026 shatters ticket demand records with 150 million requests at tournament midpoint

FIFA President Gianni Infantino described the response as a clear demonstration of football’s universal appeal. He emphasized that the scale of requests within the first two weeks illustrates how deeply the sport resonates worldwide and sets the stage for what FIFA expects to be the most inclusive and far-reaching World Cup in history.

“The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to be the greatest and most inclusive show on the planet, with more than 150 million tickets already requested in only the first 15 days, making this edition 30 times oversubscribed - a true showcase of incredible demand from fans from over 200 countries,” Infantino said in the press release.

“This overwhelming response from passionate fans is a true representation of how our game is loved globally - we are going to make history in North America when we bring the world together like never before in a celebration of unity and the best of football.”