Wayne Rooney slams Man City's 'naivety' in Real Madrid collapse and tells Pep Guardiola his top 'worry' in current team
Wayne Rooney slammed Manchester City for their "naivety" during their collapse against Real Madrid and told Pep Guardiola about his "top worry".
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Real Madrid snatched a last-gasp 3-2 win over City
- Guardiola's men were leading until the 85th minute
- Rooney criticised tactics & "a lack of belief" among City players