Wayne Rooney slams 'disrespectful' Lisandro Martinez as Man Utd legend accuses defender of having a 'premeditated' agenda in explosive interview

The public outburst infuriated Rooney, who felt the centre-back crossed a line. The former United captain warned that the defender's own displays have been sub-par, suggesting the interview was a calculated deflection.

"It's a difficult one because I always used to feel like I was outspoken as a player and you want to have your opinion, but I think he's maybe gone too far," Rooney argued. "That should be down to the manager, and that should stay internal because the fans want to hear the players speak and they want to see them care.

"He clearly cares and wants the club to invest more money and more players, and if they do that, I think he'll be one of the players out of the door if I'm being honest with his performances."

Rooney acknowledged the need for recruitment but condemned the timing and tone. "His performances haven't been good enough but I think in some ways he is right, in terms of the club need to invest more at the top end of the pitch and in defence as well," he continued. "I think it looks like that was a bit of an agenda from him because that doesn't mirror the performance. I thought the performance was better.

"I think it's a bit disrespectful to his team-mates as well because he's disrespecting his team-mates, he's saying they're not good enough. I think Bruno is probably the only one who has any right coming out and saying something like that, if I'm being honest as captain.

"And even then it should be behind closed doors if there are issues, which does happen. Players have conversations with the manager, the manager then has a conversation with the board. But that interview there, it's not going to help the situation the club is in at the minute."



