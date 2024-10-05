Nightmare for Wayne Rooney! Furious Plymouth coach sent off and misses team's late winner against Blackburn

A furious Wayne Rooney was sent off for his vehement protests after Blackburn Rovers grabbed an equaliser before Plymouth won it late on.

Rankin-Costello equalised in the 86th minute

Rooney given marching orders for his protests

Whittaker scored late for Plymouth to snatch a late win