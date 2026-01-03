Wayne Rooney reveals ex-England team-mate did not speak to him for over six months after ending Arsenal's invincible run

According to Rooney, the Gunners legend refused to speak to him at international camps for six months after. Speaking on his podcast, he said: “It was a big game for Arsenal. If they had won it, it was 50 games unbeaten for them. We beat them 2-0 and Campbell did not speak to me for over six months.We met up (during international duty) and Sol wouldn’t speak to me.

“Sometimes, I was with Sol and I’d say to him ‘come on man, we are playing for England here’. But he wouldn’t speak to me because he felt I dived. He left his leg out and I think there was a small contact.”

Rooney added on some of the more infamous clashes between the sides: “I used to love it playing against Arsenal. I remember my first game at Highbury for United was with Roy (Keane) and (Patrick) Vieira in the tunnel, and you feel it. You feel the game on a knife edge.

“Then you had the (Cesc) Fabregas one with Sir Alex Ferguson throwing the pizza at him, and there’s fights in the tunnel which everyone was involved in. The (Martin) Keown incident was a year before I was there, but the next year we beat them 2-0.”