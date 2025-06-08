This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
FBL-ITA-SERIEA-JUVENTUS-PARMAAFP
Siddhant Lazar

WATCH: USMNT's Weston McKennie, Tim Weah and Juventus teammates name Club World Cup destinations they're looking forward to playing in most

T. WeahW. McKennieUSAFIFA Club World CupJuventus

The Serie A giants have shared their excitement about competing in the FIFA Club World Cup, with several of their stars looking forward to their trip

  • USMNT's McKennie, Weah name CWC host cities looking forward to seeing
  • Juventus teammates drawn to different venues across the U.S.
  • Bianconeri competing in Washington D.C., Philadelphia, and Orlando during Group Stage
Watch every FIFA Club World Cup game free on DAZN
Stream now
Article continues below

Next matches