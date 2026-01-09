Watch out, Barcelona! Kylian Mbappe set to return to Real Madrid squad after injury in time for Supercopa Clasico against Barcelona

The French forward, who was left out of the semi-final clash against Atletico Madrid due to a knee injury, has made a rapid recovery and will travel to Jeddah on Friday.

Speaking after his side’s hard-fought 2-1 victory over their city rivals, Alonso revealed that the club's top scorer is back on his feet and ready to contribute to the first potential silverware of the season.

"He will travel tomorrow and we will see if he is in condition to play," Alonso said during his post-match press conference at the King Abdullah Stadium. "He is much better, he has trained and the sensations are good. The options for him to play are the same as everyone else who is available."

The news will be a significant concern for a Barcelona side that Alonso admitted is "flying" at the moment. The prospect of facing a Madrid attack bolstered by Mbappe changes the complexion of the final entirely. "The game will be different," Alonso noted simply when asked about the Frenchman's return.