Watch out Arsenal! Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has no doubt over 'the strongest' Champions League team

Before celebrating the magnitude of Atletico’s win, Simeone made it clear where he believes the real power lies in Europe right now. Speaking to Prime Video after the final whistle, he said: “There’s no doubt about it. Inter are the strongest team in the Champions League right now.”

He then reflected on how Atletico approached the match and the impact of his substitutes: “That’s why we played a first half to hinder their play. We knew that in the second half we could express our full repertoire, with top-class players like Griezmann, [Alexander] Sorloth, and Nico Gonzalez, who came on very well and allowed us to score in the final move. It was very nice, but the idea, regardless of the result, was the same. I don’t know how to live in my comfort zone; I prefer to stay that way. You have to work with faith, love, and quality. I have players who follow me, and that’s crucial for every coach. Today, there were strikers on the bench who wanted to start, and when they came on, they showed their worth.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!