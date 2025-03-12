This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Luis Suarez Inter Miami 2024Getty
Siddhant Lazar

WATCH: MLS showcases league's best skills in 'Moves of the Matchday' featuring LAFC’s David Martinez, Inter Miami’s Luis Suarez and more

L. SuarezD. MartinezMajor League SoccerLos Angeles FCInter Miami CF

The league's latest social media feature highlights jaw-dropping skills and tekkers from Matchday 3

  • “Moves of the Matchday" video spotlights best skills and tekkers from weekend games
  • Latest compilation features standout moments from Matchday 3 action
  • Clip features David Schnegg, David Martinez, Luis Suarez and more
