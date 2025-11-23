WATCH: Lionel Messi strikes again as Inter Miami takes early lead against FC Cincinnati in Eastern Conference semifinal

Messi gave Inter Miami a crucial advantage in their Eastern Conference semifinal against FC Cincinnati, heading home in the 18th minute to put the visitors up 1-0 at TQL Stadium. The goal came after a swift counterattack sparked by former Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba, who intercepted a misplaced pass from Nick Hagglund in midfield.

Alba quickly found Messi in a central pocket, and the forward slid a perfectly weighted ball out to Argentine winger Mateo Silvetti on the left. The youngster delivered a pinpoint cross into the box, and Messi met it with a bouncing header that beat goalkeeper Roman Celentano and nestled into the far corner.