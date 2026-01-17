Getty Images Sport
WATCH: Haji Wright scores winner as Coventry City stun Leicester City 2–1 in the Championship
Watch the goal
Wright reached nine goals in the Championship with his strike, ending a scoring drought that dated back to Oct. 10. The goal was a timely boost for the USMNT forward, restoring confidence after several weeks without finding the net.
Responds to manager’s trust
Wright came from off the bench and netted with five minutes left to play to complete a turnaround for the Sky Blues, who had trailed after an early strike from Jordan James for the Foxes.
Lampard praises mentality
Coventry City head coach Frank Lampard reflected on the importance of the victory, highlighting both the tactical adjustments and the mentality shown by his players to remain at the top of the Championship.
“It’s a great feeling for the group,” Lampard said. “We had to make some tactical changes off the ball, but the most important thing was overcoming the tension from the first half. We reminded the players why they are where they are - at the top of the league - because of the work they’ve put in and the quality they have.”
What comes next?
With the victory, Coventry City secured three crucial points to maintain their place at the top of the Championship standings. The Sky Blues will look to stay in form on Tuesday when they face Millwall, another promotion contender currently sitting fourth in the table.
