WATCH: England's future is looking bright! Alejandro Gomez converts incredible team goal at Under-17 European Championships before Noah Fernandez scores stunning free-kick for Belgium
England's Alejandro Gomez scored an incredible team goal at the Under-17 European Championships before Noah Fernandez struck a stunning free-kick.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- England held to 1-1 draw
- Rodriguez set tone with incredible team goal
- Fernandez replied with sensational free-kick