It's official! Vivianne Miedema joins Manchester City on a three-year deal after leaving Women's Super League rivals Arsenal on a free transfer

Vivianne Miedema has joined Manchester City and signed a three-year contract after leaving Women's Super League rivals Arsenal on a free last month.

  • Miedema joins Man City on three-year deal
  • Left Arsenal last month at end of contract
  • Will soon line up against the Gunners for WSL rivals
