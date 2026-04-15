'Knocking on the door is not enough!' - Virgil van Dijk admits he's 'not in a good place' after PSG's 'deserved' Champions League win over Liverpool

The Liverpool captain did not hide his frustration after seeing his side's European dreams slip away at Anfield. Despite a more spirited performance than the first leg in Paris, a 2-0 defeat on the night confirmed a 4-0 aggregate loss to Luis Enrique's men. Ousmane Dembele proved to be the difference-maker, netting twice to punish a Liverpool side that lacked a clinical edge in the final third. Reflecting on the performance, Van Dijk was honest about the gap between the two sides over the 180 minutes.

"That’s the bare minimum, isn’t it?" Van Dijk said when asked about the team's effort. "It’s disappointing to be knocked out but PSG deserved to go through. Knocking on the door is not enough. I’m disappointed that we were knocked out, but that is the reality. I think PSG deserved to go through based on the two games."