Vinicius vs Haaland? Brazil chief reveals plans for pre-World Cup friendly with Norway in potential repeat of 1998 classic
Brazil to face Norway in pre-World Cup friendly
Brazil national football team sporting director Rodrigo Caetano has confirmed they are in talks with the Norway FA over organising a pre-World Cup friendly match between the two nations before they head to North America to take part at the 2026 World Cup.
Speaking to VG, Caetano said: "We are still negotiating the last warm-up match. Of course, we have a preference. It still requires negotiations, but our first choice is the Norwegian national team, which is a strong team right now."
Why are Brazil facing Norway before World Cup?
According to Norwegian sporting commentator Arne Scheie, the five-time world champions are impressed by Norway's World Cup qualification performance, where they earned a direct qualification despite being in the same group as Italy and Israel. Also, Norway are the only national team the Selecao have never beaten.
Speaking to VG, Scheie said: "It's fantastic. There's not much that sounds better than having Brazil at Ullevaal as a last test before the World Cup. Norway is the only nation Brazil has faced that they have not beaten. In total, Norway has played Brazil four times. The first meeting between the national teams came in a friendly match in 1988, which ended 1-1. In 1997, Norway won 4-2 at Ullevaal Stadium, one year before the teams met again in the 1998 World Cup. As is well known, Norway won 2-1.
"Brazil has upbeat leaders, and they have seen what Norway has achieved. They want to test themselves against the best teams, and they will get that matchup against Norway. That's how it is with the results Norway has had recently. They score a lot of goals, and hardly concede."
Haaland to face Vinicius Junior before meeting Mbappe
Haaland has a blockbuster list of fixtures in 2026. The City goal machine is guaranteed to face Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe at the 2026 World Cup as France, Senegal, Norway and the winner of FIFA play-off 2 - one of Bolivia, Suriname or Iraq - have been drawn together in the same group.
Reacting to the World Cup draw, Haaland has said: "France and Senegal, that’s tough [laughing emoji]. What do you guys think?"
With Brazil now organising a friendly against Norway, Haaland will go up against Mbappe's Madrid team-mate Vinicius Junior before facing the Frenchman in North America next summer.
Where will Norway vs Brazil take place?
The venue for the friendly has not been finalised yet as the two football federations are negotiating the game. However, VG reports that the match is unlikely to be held on Norwegian soil and rather a neutral venue will be picked.
The Norwegian Football Association (NFF) told NTB: "We will inform on our website when opponents in upcoming private international matches are ready."
